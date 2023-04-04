BETHALTO - To maintain compliance with and to reduce future training costs associated with the SAFE-T Act, the Bethalto Police Department has worked with Bethalto Public Works and local donors to build an in-house Defensive Tactics Training Room.

Article continues after sponsor message

"We believe it is the first of its kind in the region and that it will save thousands of dollars in training costs while providing officers advanced de-escalation and controlled tactics training that will allow them to better serve our community," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "I want to thank all the members of the Bethalto Public Works Department and Police Department who took part in the build."

Chief Dixon also extended a big thank you to the Keister Family of “Keister & Associates,” and the Stassi Family of “Stassi Chiropractic and Wellness Center” for "making donations that in part made this facility possible."