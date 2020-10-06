BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department, knowing it has been a difficult time for its community and the region with the COVID-19 Pandemic, plans to do its part this holiday season to help those experiencing financial hardships with "2020 Christmas For All."

"The Bethalto Police Department would like to lead the charge in making a difference in the lives of some of our fellow community members who have been experiencing financial hardships during the upcoming holiday season," Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said. "We will be accepting donations at the police department of gift cards, cash, toys, and bicycles throughout the coming weeks, which will be distributed by members of the police department to needing families during the week of Christmas.

"We will work with our fellow community organizations to find families and children who are most in need, and hopefully end the 2020 year with a joyous holiday season for some unexpecting and deserving families."

Anyone who wishes to make a donation may do so by contacting Chief Mike Dixon through the Bethalto Police Department’s Facebook Page, mdixon@bethaltopolice.org, or by contacting the police department’s non-emergency phone number 618-377-5266.

"We will also accept cash donations, which will be used to purchase gifts and goods for a deserving child or a family," Chief Dixon said. "Checks should be made out to Bethalto Police Department Holiday Event, and every dollar raised will be provided back to needing children or families in our region. This year’s event kicked off over the weekend with the donations of a new bicycle by an area family, that will surely bring joy to a needing child this holiday season.

"If you know a child or deserving family in the Bethalto area who we should consider, please contact Chief Dixon at the Bethalto Police Department. We’re unsure as to how many families we will be able to help but if we only help one it will be worth the effort."

The Bethalto Police Department is located at 213 N. Prairie St. in Bethalto. E-mail Chief Dixon at mdixon@bethaltopolice.org or call (618) 377-5266.

