BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department posted these photos of two individuals with a pickup truck/trailer and asked if anyone recognized them because of an illegal dumping complaint.

"Our police department took a report from a local business in reference to illegal dumping," Bethalto Police said today. "In the surveillance photos, two males arrive in a newer model Ford pickup truck with a trailer which appears to have out-of-state registration plates. The driver and occupant are clearly observed dumping numerous pieces of furniture and construction waste into a business's dumpster, and also into the area near the roadway.

"The act occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Monday 08/02/21. Our department is seeking assistance from the public to help identify these individuals, so we can make contact with them regarding this complaint."

Anyone with any information please contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.

