BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying a subject.

He was at the Bethalto Quik Trip at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, and was driving a late-model Honda truck.

It is unknown at this time why they are looking for him.

If anyone can identify him contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.

