Bethalto Police Department Needs Help Identifying Man
July 2, 2021 9:56 AM July 2, 2021 9:58 AM
BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department is seeking the help of the public in identifying a subject.
He was at the Bethalto Quik Trip at 5 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021, and was driving a late-model Honda truck.
It is unknown at this time why they are looking for him.
If anyone can identify him contact the Bethalto Police Department at (618) 377-5266.
