BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department has asked for assistance in identifying an unknown male suspect who forced entry into the Handee Mart Service Station at the corner of Prairie Street and Illinois Route 140 and committed a burglary early Sunday morning, March 28, 2021.

"Among other things the suspect stole several Vapes," the Bethalto Police Department said. "Attached are the best photographs that we currently have of the suspect. "The suspect appears to be in his late teens to twenties and medium build," the police said. Pay close attention to the unique clothing and backpack to help us identify him."

Anyone who recognizes the subject are asked to message the Bethalto Police Department on Facebook or call the non-emergency number 618-377-5266.

