BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon released a warning today for village residents to know that Bethalto COVID-19 rates are increasing at alarming rates.

“As the Police Chief, I see our positive numbers daily and have heard the stories of some of our loved ones who have lost their lives to the virus. Up until this week, we have had what I would call small growths in positive diagnosis, meaning less than 10 a week, but that has dramatically changed. In the last three days, we have had over 100 residents test positive for COVID 19,” Dixon said

COVID-19 numbers from yesterday (11/18/2020) for Madison County were 461 new cases and 15 lives were lost yesterday and the positivity rate on a 7-day average was 20.81 percent.

Below are new cases by town in Madison County:

17 Alhambra

92 Edwardsville

29 Highland

45 Alton

15 Glen Carbon

1 Livingston

30 Bethalto

37 Godfrey

1 Madison

33 Collinsville

Article continues after sponsor message

50 Granite City

4 Marine

5 Cottage Hills

5 Hamel

10 Maryville

16 East Alton

5 Hartford

2 Moro

1 Pocahontas

1 Roxana

3 St Jacob

4 South Roxana

15 Troy



15 Wood River

1 Worden

“This is by far the greatest increase in positive cases we have experienced during this pandemic. The Madison County Health Department is strongly encouraging residents to stay home if possible, avoid large gatherings, practice safe social distancing, and wear a face mask while out in public. Seek medical treatment and testing if you develop the symptoms of the virus and avoid going to work or out into the public if you suspect you have the virus,” Dixon said.

More like this: