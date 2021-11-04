BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon announced today that after a third child was struck by a vehicle since the start of the school semester, he has instructed his officers to increase enforcement efforts once again.

"In July, I made a Facebook announcement that the department had been receiving an increased number of complaints related to stop sign and speeding violations throughout the Village and asked the public to be mindful of their driving habits, in the hopes that we would not have to issue additional citations to our community members," Dixon said. "In addition to the public notice, I instructed my officers to increase traffic enforcement efforts, which they did, issuing approximately 50 citations a month for the past couple of months.

"Despite the public plea to slow down and the increased citations, the complaints have continued. In response, we will again increase our traffic violation enforcement efforts in the hopes of preventing a fourth child from being struck."

Chief Dixon concluded: "I’m hoping our residents will simply slow down and obey the traffic laws, but for those who don’t it will cost you a minimum of $164, plus the cost of supervision and/or insurance increases if you are caught disobeying a stop sign or speeding in the village."

