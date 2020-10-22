BETHALTO - The Bethalto Police Department today announced a felony charge of forgery against a 40-year-old Fairfield, Ohio, man.

Michael R. Aker, of the 4600 block of Pleasant Avenue in Fairfield, Ohio, was the person charged in Madison County Circuit Court with the felony.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the charge stems from an investigation that began with a suspicious subject’s call, that came into the police department, from a Bethalto bank on Wednesday afternoon.

"Officers, investigators, and administrators from the police department responded and began searching for a vehicle associated with the event, while a patrol officer contacted Aker, who was in the bank attempting to cash a suspicious check," explained Dixon. "The patrol officer who contacted bank officials and Aker determined the check Aker was attempting to cash was forged and fraudulent. He was subsequently taken into custody without incident."

Aker is in custody and being held in lieu of a $20,000 bond.

