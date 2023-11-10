BETHALTO - After an intense police investigation, two are in custody after charges issued by the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

The story begins as follows: on the morning of October 30, 2023, the Bethalto Police Department responded to several vehicle burglaries on B Street in Bethalto, with a total of five incidents in the area.

At approximately 4:30 a.m. on October 31, 2023, Bethalto Officers responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in the 200 block of Gabrielle Circle. Upon investigation, they located the vehicle on Route 140 at Sheridan Street.

When officers attempted to stop the vehicle, it refused to comply and continued westbound on Route 140. During the pursuit, between the intersection of North Williams Street and Cottage Avenue, the officers believed they heard multiple gunshots. Due to safety concerns, the pursuit was discontinued.

The abandoned vehicle was later found in Alton, on Morrison Street near South Rodgers Street. The passenger side of the vehicle had multiple bullet holes, and 9mm casings were discovered inside. The subsequent investigation by the Bethalto Police Department identified the driver as DJ W. Marshall and the passenger as Dominick L. Huppert. It was revealed that Huppert had fired multiple shots from a 9 mm handgun in the direction of the Bethalto Police Officer during the attempted stop. Fortunately, no officers were injured.

Further investigation connected Marshall and Huppert to the vehicle burglaries on October 30 and October 31.

On Thursday, November 9th, 2023, the Bethalto Police Department presented the following findings, resulting in charges filed through the Madison County State's Attorney's Office:

DJ W. Marshall:

Count 1: Aggravated Fleeing and Eluding

Count 2: Burglary

Dominick L. Huppert:

Count 1: Aggravated Discharge of Firearm

Count 2: Unlawful Possession of Weapon by Felon

Count 3: Unlawful Possession Weapon by Felon

Count 4: Burglary

The warrants were signed by Honorable Judge Amy Maher. Both Dominick Huppert and DJ Marshall are currently on parole through the Illinois Department of Corrections for prior charges.

It should be noted that all parties are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.

