EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE wrestling 149-pounder Caleb Tyus (Bethalto, Illinois) has earned Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors following a road win on Sunday at Buffalo.

The junior took a 5-0 victory over Kaleb Burgess en route to the Cougars' fourth straight dual match Sunday, the longest winning streak of the Division I era for SIUE.

Tyus is 12-5 on the season and 2-1 against Mid-American Conference opponents. He ranks third in the MAC in the 149 division and 19th in the country.

SIUE returns to action next Sunday at the Vadalabene Center, taking on Lindenwood in a 1:00 p.m. match.

The Prairie Farms Cougar of the Week honors an SIUE student-athlete who demonstrated excellence in competition.