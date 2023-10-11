ST. LOUIS - A local Bethalto native - Christy Connoyer - a Civic Memorial grad and Saint Louis University head softball coach, was recently honored as one of three to throw out a first pitch at a St. Louis Cardinals baseball game.

Coach Connoyer was selected 2023 Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year. She recently concluded her 12th season with the Bills.

"Being the head coach of the Bills is a fantastic opportunity," Connoyer said. "There is a tradition in academics and athletics at SLU, and I am excited for the opportunity to build on that tradition. I'm from the area and still have family close, so I am thrilled to be in such a great city. I am passionate about softball and academics and there is an amazing combination of those at SLU."

Connoyer spent five seasons as an assistant head coach at Southern Illinois prior to her position at SLU and also was a head coach of Tulsa prior to SIU.

The Bills were 30-25 overall this past season under Coach Connoyer.

