Is MOPS for you?

If you are a mom who...



is pregnant or has a child newborn thru kindergarten...

desires to make new friends...

wants to share the challenges and joys of motherhood...

is looking for opportunities for personal growth...

enjoys giving back to the community...

Then YES!! MOPS is for you!





When do we meet?

Our meetings are usually the 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month September thru May 9:00AM –11:30AM at Bethalto United Methodist Church 240 E. Sherman Bethalto, IL www.bethaltoumc.org

Please Join Us!!





What about childcare?

MOPPETS is a fun and LOVING childcare program designed to provide a safe place with dependable caregivers. (Infants are welcome to stay with mom.) There’s playtime, Bible stories, singing, crafts, games and snacks!

MOPPETS is more than just childcare - it’s a program your children will enjoy,so you can enjoy MOPS!!

How do I sign up?

Registration for the 2013-2014 MOPS year is now open! If you or any other mom you know, would like to join our group, please call or email Deanna Gehrs at 618-216-2655 or tdg429@gmail.com