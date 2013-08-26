Bethalto MOPS
Is MOPS for you?
If you are a mom who...
- is pregnant or has a child newborn thru kindergarten...
- desires to make new friends...
- wants to share the challenges and joys of motherhood...
- is looking for opportunities for personal growth...
- enjoys giving back to the community...
Then YES!! MOPS is for you!
When do we meet?
Our meetings are usually the 1st & 3rd Wednesday of the month September thru May 9:00AM –11:30AM at Bethalto United Methodist Church 240 E. Sherman Bethalto, IL www.bethaltoumc.org
Please Join Us!!
What about childcare?
MOPPETS is a fun and LOVING childcare program designed to provide a safe place with dependable caregivers. (Infants are welcome to stay with mom.) There’s playtime, Bible stories, singing, crafts, games and snacks!
MOPPETS is more than just childcare - it’s a program your children will enjoy,so you can enjoy MOPS!!
How do I sign up?
Registration for the 2013-2014 MOPS year is now open! If you or any other mom you know, would like to join our group, please call or email Deanna Gehrs at 618-216-2655 or tdg429@gmail.com
