BETHALTO - The Bethalto McDonald's is currently under construction for remodeling and is aiming for a grand reopening in September.

Some of the changes being done in the remodel will include new seating, restrooms, a new digital menu board, improvements to their parking lot, an updated outdoor patio and much more.

"The remodel on the inside is the biggest portion," Dick Bold, owner of the location, said. "It will have the new "Experience of the Future" as McDonald's is referring to it. With kiosk that they can actually order from. We're going to have mobile order pay. That will be implemented at the end of this month."

Bold said that with the mobile order pay customers will be able to place their order on the McDonald's app, pay on the app and then determine if they'll go inside for pick up or have it brought to their vehicle at one of the designated mobile order stations in the parking lot.

As far as changes to the dinning room, Bold said guest can expect to see a complete overhaul.

"We're basically taking out the entire existing dinning room," Bold said. "From the floor all the way to the ceiling. The ceiling will have the new LED lighting in it. More canned lighting instead of the old style fluorescent that we've known for years. It will be upgraded with a new modern look."

Bold said the new look wont just be noticeable from the inside but on the outside of the building as well.

"The whole exterior of this building is getting a total upgrade," he said. "In fact, this is the new modernized look for McDonald's."

The location is still open and serving guests during the remodel, and the completion date is scheduled for Monday, August 28. Once the upgrade is complete the ribbon cutting and grand reopening will promptly follow.

Bold said when the remodel is complete the store will move into a full 13-month plan.

"The first part of it would include a ribbon cutting ceremony with the mayor," Bold said. "After the ribbon cutting there will be whole plethora of different promotions and activities that will be going on. Both family related as well as individual customer relations. I'm so excited about the fact that we're able to give back to the community by providing them with something they can really be proud of."

