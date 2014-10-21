Bethalto Man Feels at Home

Ralph Tatman, 57, of Bethalto, has battled with anger issues for as long as he can remember. He was diagnosed bipolar several years ago and then with end-stage COPD leading him into hospice. Despite all that, his two years with the AMH Center for Senior Renewal have helped him to improve his coping skills.

“I always had a rough background, but everyone at Senior Renewal is very good and very professional,” Tatman said. “I don’t argue with my wife anymore, and that has always been a problem.

“You really get to feel a bond with the staff. I was coming as often as three times a week. At the end of July, I felt it was time that I didn’t need to come anymore. But I know they are here if I need them again. I can’t do all the things I would like because of my health, but they made me feel like I want to get out and help so I would like to get a volunteer job somewhere. I would recommend Senior Renewal to anyone who thinks they need it.”

Senior Renewal’s experienced and specially trained team cares for older adults with a variety of mental health issues. The staff also works closely with families to provide both education and necessary support for the patient. Patients can access care in a variety of ways. They can refer themselves, a friend or family member can refer, or a patient can be referred by his or her physician. To receive more information, call The Center for Senior Renewal at 618-463-7895.

