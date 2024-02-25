BETHALTO - A man from Bethalto charged with stabbing two of his family members in the neck is facing multiple felony counts of attempted murder and battery, according to Madison County court documents.

Austin C. Ferrell, 21, of Bethalto, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder (both Class X felonies) in addition to aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony) and aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony). Each of these charges were filed on Feb. 15, 2024.

According to a petition to deny Ferrell’s pretrial release, he was identified by “multiple witnesses as the person who stabbed his grandmother and cousin in the neck, causing severe lacerations.” Ferrell was apprehended and reportedly admitted to stabbing them with the intent to kill them.

Both victims were stabbed in the neck, one being a juvenile under the age of 13. The non-juvenile victim was additionally stabbed in the “face and shoulder, causing severe lacerations to the victim.”

Ferrell’s case was presented by the Bethalto Police Department. Court documents indicate he was remanded to be held in jail until his initial court appearance.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

