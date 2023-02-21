BETHALTO - Tyler I. Duncan, 20, of the 100 block of Main Street, Bethalto, has been charged with five counts of child pornography resulting from an investigation by the Bethalto Police Department.

Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Bethalto Police Department after they received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing Exploited Children (NCMEC) that linked possible child pornography with an address in the Village of Bethalto, which was linked to Duncan.

"On February 16, 2023, the Bethalto Police Department executed a search warrant on the home in question, which was in the 100 block of West Main Street," Dixon said. "Duncan was taken into custody during the search warrant execution and transported to the Madison County Jail, where he was held pending a formal presentation of facts to Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine’s Office.

Article continues after sponsor message

"A criminal information and warrant application was prepared by the state’s attorney’s office that detailed the five counts charged, which are associated with the dissemination of Child Pornography. The Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer issued the warrant/information setting Duncan’s bond at $250,000."

At the time of this post, Duncan was in the custody of the Madison County Jail, pending the posting of bond or future court proceedings.

It is important to note that Tyler Duncan is innocent of all the charge(s) noted in this post until proven guilty in a court of law. The issuance of a charge(s) or a warrant/information are based solely upon probable cause and are not proof of guilt. The information in this post is being provided as a public record aimed at keeping our community informed of the offenses being reported and investigated within our community.

More like this: