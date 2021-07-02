Bethalto Man Arrested, Faces Several Charges
BETHALTO - A law enforcement search led to the seizure of a large amount of cash, cannabis, and illegal prescription drugs and a cash seizure. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox. At approximately 2 p.m. on June 30, 2021, members of the SET (Sheriff’s Enforcement Team) unit of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Bethalto Police Department, and Glen Carbon Police Department arrived at the 100 block of Rue Des Chateaux apartments in Bethalto, to execute a search warrant. The search warrant was obtained in conjunction with information developed from the SET unit in relation to narcotics-related activity.
