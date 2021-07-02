Bethalto Man Arrested, Faces Several Charges Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BETHALTO - A law enforcement search led to the seizure of a large amount of cash, cannabis, and illegal prescription drugs and a cash seizure. Article continues after sponsor message At approximately 2 p.m. on June 30, 2021, members of the SET (Sheriff’s Enforcement Team) unit of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, the Bethalto Police Department, and Glen Carbon Police Department arrived at the 100 block of Rue Des Chateaux apartments in Bethalto, to execute a search warrant. The search warrant was obtained in conjunction with information developed from the SET unit in relation to narcotics-related activity. As a result of this investigation, the following individual: More like this: Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon would like to commend all the officers that took part in this joint effort, which is a shining example of how police agencies in Madison County routinely work together to solve regional issues. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty. The issuance of charges is based upon probable cause. The case remains as an active investigation; therefore, no details concerning evidence, motive, or statements obtained can be provided. Additional information can be found in the public charging documents. The bond was set at $150,000 by the Honorable Ron Slemer. The defendant remains at the Madison County Jail in lieu of bond. Count 6: Unlawful Possession of Cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class 3) Count 5: Unlawful Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 3) Count 4: Unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 3) Count 3: Unlawful delivery of a controlled substance (Class 3) Count 2: Unlawful Possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance (Class 2) Count 1: Armed Violence (Class X) was charged with Bethalto, Illinois Male Age 22 Eliyah Bazile In addition, an illegal amount of cannabis, a firearm recovery, and illegal prescription pills. This is a continued effort of the SET unit developed by Sheriff John Lakin and Major Jeff Connor for proactive drug enforcement throughout Madison County. The Bethalto Police Department and the Glen Carbon Police Department were also instrumental in this seizure and investigation. Information gleaned from this search warrant led to an additional search of a dwelling located at the 700 block of Puma Drive in Edwardsville. This search yielded an additional large amount of cash, cannabis, and illegal prescription pills. In total, the cash seizure led to $140,241. Print Version Submit a News Tip