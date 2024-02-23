BETHALTO - Bethalto Police Department announced today on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024, that on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, officers assisted the Department of Children and Family Services with an investigation into a minor child in the 500 block of Mill Street.

Bethalto Police Chief Jason Lamb said during the investigation, the parent of the child identified as Jeremy M. Calvert, 34, of the 500 block of Mill St., became physically combative with officers.

"He was arrested on scene and later charged through the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office with Aggravated Battery, Resisting a Peace Officer, and Obstructing a Peace Officer," Chief Lamb said. "Calvert, who is currently on parole for Aggravated Battery to a Police Officer, was also being held in the Madison County Jail pending an IDOC revocation warrant."

It should be noted that all parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.