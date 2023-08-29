BETHALTO - Four days of fun are in store at the Bethalto Homecoming next weekend.

From Sept. 1–4, families can enjoy carnival rides, games, live music and plenty of food and craft vendors at 213 N Prairie Street in Bethalto. Proceeds will go to the Bethalto Fire Department, who also organized the event.

“We do take great pride in being able to provide something for the community where it’s safe to bring your family and just have a good time,” Chief Brian Buhs said.

Buhs added that there will be a few new carnival rides this year. The Bethalto Homecoming kicks off at 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1; this is a “two-for-one night,” so two people can ride the carnival rides for the price of one. The carnival opens again at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, and it will run from noon to 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 4. Monday is “family bargain day,” so every ride costs one ticket.

The Steve Ewing Band is set to play on Friday, followed by Infringement on Saturday, Feudin Hillbilllys on Sunday and Flip the Frog on Monday. Vendors from across the Metro East will be present to sell crafts and food.

“We were able to actually sell out every single vendor spot we have this year, so there will be a ton of familiar food as well as quite a few new people,” Buhs said. “I wish we had more spots. We’ve turned down ten vendors this week just because we’re out of space.”

Buhs added that thousands of people will attend the Bethalto Homecoming, making it “the biggest social event for the City of Bethalto.” All funds from the weekend will support the volunteers who make up the fire department. Most of the money will go toward new equipment, but they hope to host a fun event for volunteers and their families soon, too.

“It’s always needed, right?” Buhs said. “The funds are definitely limited when it comes to a volunteer fire department.”

For more information about the Bethalto Fire Department, including how to support them, visit their official webpage or Facebook page. Check out the event at RiverBender.com/events or at the event page on Facebook to stay up to date.

“In years past following the big COVID outbreak, we struggled to get back to the numbers where we were comfortable. But now, it would definitely appear that we’re back to full strength and looking forward to a great carnival,” Buhs added. “I think it’s going to be a beautiful weekend.”

