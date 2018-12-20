BETHALTO - Bethalto Hit-N-Run surprised gas station goers with free gas last Saturday. Gas gift cards were provided by Mustache March and local police officers helped pump the gas. Dwight Fowler, owner of the Bethalto Hit & Run helped coordinate the event. An occasion that brought a little bit of holiday joy into each person who stopped by.

The free gas was a happy holiday gesture that was definitely popular with those who were lucky enough to stumble upon the event. The people that happened to need gas and chose the Bethalto Hit-N-Run were in for a very exciting Christmas surprise. Upon pulling up to the gas pump people were greeted by an officer. The officer would then offer to pump their gas, which people were already excited about considering the gloomy, rainy weather. After their tanks were filled officers then informed them their gas was free for the day. Those receiving the free gas described it as a great Christmas surprise and expressed how shocked and grateful they were for the gesture.

“We’re excited to be out here,” said Chief Craig Welch. Chief Welch was one of the officers pumping gas at the event. “It’s a nice way to give back and surprise the community.”

Chief Welch went on to talk about the many exciting things Dwight Fowler has done for the community.

“Dwight helps to get a lot of these events off the ground. He has donated a lot to the D.A.R.E program. He also gets local music events going in the community. Dwight's been giving back to the community in a lot of ways and was happy to be able to join him.”

This was the second year everyone had come together to put on the event. Event coordinators hope to make the free gas event a holiday tradition in coming years. Hit-N-Run, Mustache March, and Bethalto Police Department were excited to bring holiday spirit to Bethalto locals. The event hopes to inspire others to give back to those around them during the holiday season and throughout the year.

