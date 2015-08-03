Bethalto Health Center welcomes Terri Dehne, BSN, RN as Health Center Manager Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EAST ALTON – Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation (SIHF) is pleased to announce that Terri Dehne, BSN, RN has joined Bethalto Health Center as Health Center Manager. Dehne is responsible for the overall management and daily operations of Bethalto Health Center, ensuring the effective delivery of quality healthcare to patients from Madison County and beyond. The Center, located at #2 Terminal Drive in East Alton, delivers Dental, Internal Medicine, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, and Behavioral Health services.



A graduate of Western Governors University, Dehne brings more than 20 years of nursing experience, including 15 years in management and leadership, to Bethalto Health Center. Most recently, she served as clinical manager for Barnes Jewish Hospital, managing its Medicine, Psychiatry and Interventional Pulmonary Clinics. Her background also includes experience as chief operating officer for Clinical Services at Saint Louis ConnectCare, clinical manager at Fresenius Medical Care, and emergency room manager at Hillcrest Medical Center in Tulsa, Okla.



Bethalto Health Center’s providers are accepting new patients, and appointments can be scheduled by calling 618-258-0485.



About Southern Illinois Healthcare Foundation: SIHF operates a network of 29 health centers across nine counties with more than 150 medical providers who deliver comprehensive family and adult services including: Pediatrics, Obstetrics, Primary Care, Dental Services, Behavioral Health and extensive community outreach programs. As one of the largest Federally Qualified Health Center networks in the country, SIHF is devoted to leading individuals and communities to their healthiest lifestyle regardless of their ability to pay. For more information, visit www.sihf.org.

