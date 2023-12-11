BETHALTO - The Bethalto Floor Store hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony last Friday to commemorate its grand re-opening under new owner Kaylee Weber, who now owns the business in the same community where she's raising her family with a husband and two children.

The Bethalto Chamber of Commerce organized the ribbon cutting to signify the new ownership. Weber is a Bethalto area native who was not only born and raised there, but whose family has another well-established local business, RCS Construction.

“I am the new owner as of August, and I’m excited to stay here in town with a local business,” Weber said of the Bethalto Floor Store.

She said the Bethalto Floor Store sells “any kind of flooring,” including carpet, tile, vinyl plank, laminate, hardwood and more, adding: “any surface you can walk on, we’ll have it and we’ll install it as well.”

“I think it’s a fantastic town, it’s a great place to raise a family and to set our roots, and that’s where I’ve always been,” she said of Bethalto.

Prior to becoming the new owner of the Bethalto Floor Store, Weber worked as a physical therapist and said she enjoyed working with the public and helping people feel good, both areas that transition naturally into her new position.

“This was a great fit for me because I’m still getting to work with people, make them feel good about their home and the space that they live in, and I still get to be a mom,” Weber said. “I have a little more flexibility than what I did in the healthcare world.”

Weber spoke highly of the store’s team that was already in place and had been driving its success even before she became the new owner.

“I really kind of walked into a business owner’s dream, where I had employees that were already a great, cohesive team and they’ve made my job a lot easier to get to this point today,” she said.

Sales Manager Jennifer Brewer said she’s been with the store for over 15 years and has dealt with a lot of customers in that time, and she appreciates each of them that comes in. She also said she’s looking forward to the Bethalto Floor Store’s next chapter.

“The new owner has been great. It’s a new learning experience for her and she’s picking it up really fast,” Brewer said. “I’m really excited to get started and work with a lot more people in the community. If you need anything, just give us a call.”



Bonnie Coleman said she’s been a regular customer at the Bethalto Floor Store for over 10 years and commended the consistency of their quality service.

“They’ve always given great customer service, they are my go-to anytime I need flooring or anything done at my house,” Coleman said. “They’re great to work with and I highly recommend them.”

Weber said the Bethalto Floor Store stands out from big box retailers due to the personal level of care they offer.

“I think ultimately, the customer experience that they’re going to get while they’re here is going to set us apart from any of your big box stores - we care,” she said. “You will get a very cohesive, start-to-finish project with us, from the ordering process, the picking-out process, the measuring, down to the installation and repairs that may have to come after.”

She said the Bethalto Floor Store also stands out because they stock entire rolls of carpet there, making them an ideal location for quick-turnaround projects handled by their team of installers.

At the end of the day, she knows the business will stay successful as it continues what it does best - helping the homeowners of Bethalto find the flooring they need.

“Ultimately, we want to grow with our town. We want everyone that comes in here to have an honest and delightful experience,” Weber said. “We want them to leave here knowing that they got the best care and the best opinion about what they would need in their homes - you don’t just want a house, you want a home - and I think that we’re going to be able to grow as long as we keep that at our core.”

A video from the Bethalto Floor Store ribbon cutting is available at the top of this story or on Riverbender.com/video.

