BETHALTO – The Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters organization is seeking donations for their annual Spring Dinner Auction, which will begin at 5 p.m. on March 5 in the Civic Memorial High School Commons.

The evening will include a catered dinner along with silent, basket and live auctions. Each $20 ticket will reserve your spot at a table for both the dinner in the auction that night.

“This event is a major source of our finding since it draws participants from a wide segment of the Metro Area population,” Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters Presidents Tommi Cline and Lisa Rogers said.

This particular event and others like it have contributed over $340,000 to various programs within the Bethalto Community Unit School District and have funded band instruments, choral risers, pianos, guitars, field trips, sound equipment, stage curtains, have provided money for productions, costumes and art supplies for the schools.

In addition to all of the items it has helped the fine arts programs obtain, it has also helped fund scholarships to camps and workshops for students as well as graciously allotted funds to Civic Memorial graduates who elect to further their education in the arts at the collegiate level.

“We ask that you please help by being a part of this very successful program,” the Presidents Cline and Rogers said. “This can be done by making a monetary donation, providing items for any of the auctions (silent, basket or live) or attending the event.

“As a donor to the Fine Arts Auction, you not only aid to improve our fine arts programs, but you will also be recognized in our event’s program. In addition, your donation, in most instances, qualifies for a tax deduction.”

To request tickets for the 2016 Bethalto Fine Arts Boosters Spring Dinner Auction, please visit their website or email bethaltofabc@gmail.com for any questions or if you're wishing to donate.

