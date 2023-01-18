Bethalto, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Students On Iowa State U. Dean's List
AMES, Iowa (January 18, 2023) – More than 10,200 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2022 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Students listed below are from your area.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, CURRICULM
Bethalto, IL
Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design
Edwardsville, IL
Kurt Jacob Brase, 4, Agricultural Engineering
John Henry Hilker, 3, Aerospace Engineering
Adam Donald Walters, 4, Software Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering
More like this: