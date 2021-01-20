Bethalto, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Students From Iowa State University Make Dean's List Bethalto, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon students from Iowa State University made Dean's List for Fall 2020 semester: Bethalto, IL Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design

Edwardsville, IL Will Collins Barney, 2, Management Information Systems Kurt Jacob Brase, 3, Agricultural Engineering Article continues after sponsor message Jacob Daniel Davis, 3, Chemical Engineering John Henry Hilker, 1, Aerospace Engineering Henry Russell Lingafelter, 1, Pre-Architecture Adam Donald Walters, 3, Software Engineering

Glen Carbon, IL Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip