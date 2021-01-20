Bethalto, Edwardsville, Glen Carbon Students From Iowa State University Make Dean's List
Bethalto, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon students from Iowa State University made Dean's List for Fall 2020 semester:
Bethalto, IL
Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design
Edwardsville, IL
Will Collins Barney, 2, Management Information Systems
Kurt Jacob Brase, 3, Agricultural Engineering
Jacob Daniel Davis, 3, Chemical Engineering
John Henry Hilker, 1, Aerospace Engineering
Henry Russell Lingafelter, 1, Pre-Architecture
Adam Donald Walters, 3, Software Engineering
Glen Carbon, IL
Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering
More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.
