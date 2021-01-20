Bethalto, Edwardsville, and Glen Carbon students from Iowa State University made Dean's List for Fall 2020 semester:

Bethalto, IL

Lin Michael Pizzo, 4, Interior Design


Edwardsville, IL

Will Collins Barney, 2, Management Information Systems

Kurt Jacob Brase, 3, Agricultural Engineering

Jacob Daniel Davis, 3, Chemical Engineering

John Henry Hilker, 1, Aerospace Engineering

Henry Russell Lingafelter, 1, Pre-Architecture

Adam Donald Walters, 3, Software Engineering


Glen Carbon, IL

Jack Francis Raffaelle, 4, Chemical Engineering

More than 11,000 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2020 Dean's List. Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.

