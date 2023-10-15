BETHALTO - BCUSD#8 Bethalto East Primary School was recently recognized by Solution Tree as a Promising Practices Professional Learning Community at Work® for its initial success in raising student achievement.

District 8’s commitment to implementing the PLC at Work process has been a major contributing factor in making a visible, positive impact on student learning. PLCs are schools and districts in which educators recognize that the key to improved learning for students is ongoing, job-embedded learning for the adults who serve those students.

The three big ideas of a PLC call upon educators to:

1. Focus on learning

2. Build a collaborative culture

3. Create a results orientation

Responding to news of the recognition, Dr. Racheal Leckrone, Bethalto East Principal, said, “We are very excited to see our collective efforts come to fruition in the form of student achievement results. Staff have remained focused on our mission to work collaboratively and achieve high levels of learning for all students, and receiving this level of recognition is a true honor and tribute to their continued hard work and dedication.”

Promising Practices schools are recognized for building a strong foundation based on the PLC concepts, implementation of these concepts for at least one to two years, and clear evidence of improved student learning over that period.

Once measurable results can be seen, the school must explain its practices, structures, and culture and submit its application for consideration by the PLC Review Committee. Recognized Promising Practices schools are listed on AllThingsPLC.info, where they share implementation strategies, structures, and performance with other educators interested in improving their schools. Collaboration tools, articles, research, blog posts, and other related resources are also available on the site. The site was developed and is maintained by Solution Tree, a leading provider of educational strategies and tools that improve staff and student performance. For more than 20 years, Solution Tree resources have helped K–12 teachers and administrators create schools where all children succeed.

For more information, please contact: Name: Dr. Racheal R. Leckrone, Principal School: Bethalto East Primary Address: 309 Albers Place, Bethalto, IL 62010 Phone: (618) 377-7250 Email: rleckrone@bethalto.org

