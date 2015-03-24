On Monday March 23, 2015 the Bethalto CUSD 8 Board of Education meet and conducted its regularly scheduled meeting beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The following are items of interest that were presented to the Board, Administration and Public:

During the Positive Recognition and Good News portion of the meeting the Board recognized three groups. The first group recognized was the Pazzazz Dance Team and Coaches on another very successful season, the Board and Administration continue to be amazed by their dedication and success. The second group recognized was the 2014-2015 Civic Memorial High School Girls Basketball team and coaches. For the third year in a row the Lady Eagles won regionals, and being a team with no seniors the future looks bright. The Board and Administration are proud of the girls for all of their hard work and success. Mr. Newell, CMHS Principal pointed out that Coach Jonathan Denney was recently names Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Co-coach of the Year, Congratulation Coach Denney. The District also recognized Senior Drafting Students who participated in the I.D.E.A Regional Drafting and C.A.D. Competition! Charley Whitlock earned Silver for 2D Architectural C.A.D., Alex Conley earned Silver for 3D C.A.D. Modeling, and Kyle Costanzo won Gold for 3D Assembly Modeling. March is National School Social Worker Month and the Board of Education heard a presentation by the District’s social workers. Janet Craig, Eileen Broske, Dawn Reising and Patti Jordahl shared various aspects of what a school social worker does, and specifically how they individually help the students in Unit 8. The District is very proud of the social workers that help provide the much needed social services for our students! The following are items the Board took action on:

• The Board approved a change in Trimpe Middle School Start/End time for the 2015-2016 school year. The school day will start 10 minutes later then the current year and end ten minutes later then the current year. This move helps relieve busing issues throughout the district.

• The Board approved Trimpe Middle School Change in Encore classes from Quarters to Trimesters for the 2015-2016 school year.

• The Board approved the 2015-2016 School Calendar. Teachers Institute days will be August 11th and 12th with the first student attendance day set for August 13th.

• The Board approved the CMHS IHSA Membership Renewal for the 2015-2016 school year. This is once again at no cost to the District.

• The Board approved multi E-rate bid proposals for the 2015-2016 school year. These proposals covered: Telephone service from Call One, Managed Switches from Aprisa Technology LLC, Internet Access Service from Illinois Century Network and Wireless Access Points from CDWG.

• The Board agreed to hire Dennis Rose and Associates to perform the upcoming audit.

• The Board approved the 2nd Reading of Board Policies as presented by the Policy Committee and adopted these as part of the Board Policy.

• The Board approved various personnel actions as well as a Reduction in Force: Honorable Dismissal of Teachers (3 teachers were a part of this RIF).

