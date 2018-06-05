SEE VIDEO BELOW:

BETHALTO - Bethalto continues to showcase different aspects of the community through the holidays and now the Memorial Day Parade and post ceremony is attracting attention much like the Bethalto Spirit Victorian Christmas Walk.

Both events showcase the village to others and help to rally the community. Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow has expressed pride over these events and how Bethalto is such a welcoming village to others.

This year's annual Memorial Day Parade featured nearly 50 units, including: police, fire and emergency rescue units from several local and county agencies, Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow and Clerk Sue Lowrance, Bethalto American Legion Honor Guard and Women’s Auxilary, Mrs. United States, Miss Country Fair, members of the Illinois Patriot Guard, a military jeep and HumVee, horses from the Mustang Sanctuary, classic and antique cars, the Civic Memorial High School Band, several civic organizations and local businesses and mascots.

Following the parade, people gathered at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens for the 59th annual honor program which features the laying of the ceremonial wreath, American Legional Honor Ritual, guest speaker Dave Miller from St. Louis Regional Airport, music by local artists and the Bethalto Spirit Community Choir and a flyover and wreath drop.

“The outpouring of support to recognize our fallen heroes on this Memorial Day is representative of the community’s patriotic history,” said Jeff Allsman, parade chairman. “This is shaping up to be one of our largest parades. We were really excited about the new additions to our parade and honor program. I think the flyover and wreath drop at the cemetery was a fitting tribute and a fan favorite. And we had several additions to the parade, nearly 50 units altogether."

Allsman continued: “We hope this event continues to grow and can be enjoyed for many years in this community. The community’s recent loss of Clyde Jones, who, with others, spearheaded this event for nearly all of its existence has proved to be an inspiration for several participants who decided to get involved as a tribute to Clyde. While our parade and program honors all service members and their families: those who serve today, those who have served and returned, and those who have fallen, this year’s ceremony had a lot of Clyde’s fingerprints on it. It’s a fitting thank you for his many years of supporting this event and our military families.”

