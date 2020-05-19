BETHALTO - The current COVID-19 Pandemic has forced many a medical business to make major adjustments in seeing patients, and also making doubly sure that all cleaning and sanitizing procedures are kept, with the care of the patients being a top priority.

It's very much true at Axis Spinal Care Chiropractic in Bethalto, where Dr. Matt Labertew is seeing patients while making the necessary adjustments due to the pandemic. Many view Labertew and the other chiropractors as true heroes during the COVID-19 Pandemic for their many sacrifices for others.

"Business has been going pretty good, a little slower, but not too bad at all," Labertew said during a recent interview. "People are going to be in pain, no matter what, and if a person's hurting, they're going to come in, no matter what."

Many of the precautions that Labertew takes while seeing patients were those he already was practicing before the pandemic started, such as constant cleaning and sanitizing of tools, furniture and door knobs, for example. The biggest adjustment is how he's seeing his patients.

"It's stuff we did before the pandemic started," Labertew said. "The biggest thing now is we're spreading the patients out more, trying to keep one person in the office at a time, and if there's more than one person, they can't sit next to each other in the waiting room. Because of the nature of my job, I can't social distance, so I'm wearing my mask and gloves."

It's also making adjustments to keep his patients as comfortable as possible while being helpful at the same time.

"I try to either open the door for my patients, or I leave the door open on a nice day," Labertew said. "We don't sign in anyone, so I try to keep touching things to a minimum."

With all of the adjustments and concerns, business hasn't really changed all that much for Labertew, with the exception of trying to have only one person inside his office at any time.

"What I do, it really hasn't changed a whole lot, except for not having more than one person in the office at any time," Labertew said. "It makes my day a bit longer, but it's not bad."

Once the pandemic ends, Labertew is anticipating a rush of patients to fill his office for treatments and other therapies.

"For me, once this passes, and people feel more comfortable, or we get the OK to move about freely," Labertew said, "I think we'll have a rush of patients that have been putting off treatment, or have been waiting for the pandemic to end. Then, I'm hoping that it'll be business as usual."

For more information about the Axis Spinal Care clinic and the services, treatments and other products that are offered, please log on to the clinic's website, www.axisspinalcare.com, or more information can be found on the clinic's Facebook page.

