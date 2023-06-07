BETHALTO - The Village of Bethalto and its Fire Department have placed a ban on all burning within the village until further notice, citing “dry conditions.”

Bethalto Fire Chief Brian Buhs said the ban includes burning trash, using fire pits, and all other forms of burning. He said it’s partially due to dead vegetation.

“What prompted it is a lack of precipitation was causing much of the vegetation to die within the area, and rather than to run an unnecessary risk and for somebody to cause a fire that damages their own property or somebody else’s, we decided to stop it until we get some rain,” he said.

Chief Buhs said he doesn’t expect or hope for it to be a long-term ban and said there is a chance of rain within the next couple of days.

“I don’t expect it to last long, we just want to make sure that we can protect everybody’s property,” he added.

The Village made the announcement on its Facebook page, which was then shared by the Fire Department’s Facebook page:

“Due to dry conditions, Fire Chief Buhs has placed a ban on burning within the Village until further notice, effective Tuesday, June 6th,” they announced.

They encouraged residents to keep a close eye on the village’s Facebook page to be notified when the ban has been lifted.

“We appreciate your cooperation as we work to keep the Village safe. Thank you!”

For more information, visit the Bethalto Village of Bethalto Fire Department Facebook pages.

