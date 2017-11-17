BETHALTO — In the last leg of his journey to Eagle Scout status, Ethan Scott installed three bat houses at the Bethalto Sports Complex on Saturday, November 11, with the assistance of fellow boy scouts from Troop 101, also located in Bethalto.

Scott coordinated his Eagle Scout project after meeting with Mayor Alan Winslow and Jeff Allsman at the village office in June 2017. The trio had determined that building and installing houses for the endangered Indiana bat would enhance the community’s conservation efforts and hopefully result in a decreased mosquito population.

“A colony of bats will consume thousands of mosquitoes every night,” stated Scott.

With an approved project in hand, Scott activated fellow troop members to build the houses in the following months. The project culminated in the final installation. A successful Eagle Scout project must demonstrate leadership, organization, planning, and community service.

Scott looks forward to providing a report on his finalized project to the Eagle Scout review board in an upcoming meeting. He currently serves as senior patrol leader and has been a member of his troop since 2008.

