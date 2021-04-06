BETHALTO/EAST ALTON - Bethalto and East Alton have a new mayor in town. Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow and East Alton Mayor Joe Silkwood did not seek re-election. Bethalto Trustee Gary Bost and East Alton Police Chief Darren Carlton ran unopposed for each mayor spot.

Bost is a lifelong resident of Bethalto where he was a 1983 graduate of Civic Memorial High School. He received an Associate in Applied Science from Lewis and Clark Community College in 1985. He worked for the Madison County Sheriff's Office for 20 years, retiring in 2016 as the jail superintendent. He is currently employed as a data analyst working for the DEA St. Louis Division.

Carlton is a lifelong East Alton resident. He worked his way up through the ranks with the East Alton Police Department where he became Chief of Police, He then was in charge of the Lewis and Clark Community College Criminal Justice Program for a few years until he came back to East Alton after a chance to become police chief again.

The East Alton Trustees all ran unopposed so Kelli Fletcher, Denny Weber, and Ginger Toolen were elected for another four years. Also, the East Alton Village Clerk Lori Palmer won her reelection and will have another four years.

Bethalto has two new trustees. Incumbent Brady Dugger led the voting with 442 votes followed by newcomers Tim Tweedy with 417 votes and Terri Keister with 394.

In the Bethalto School Board race, all four incumbents won their bids. Sharon Rothe led with 656 votes followed by Jeff Whaley with 607, Tad Middleton with 586 and Tom Beierman with 565.

East Alton District 13 will have two new school board members newcomers Kraig Daniels and Kacie Bamert led the way. Daniels led with 333 followed by Bamert with 300 Margaret Folies with 293 and Joan Mudge with 287.

