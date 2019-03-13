ST. LOUIS, MO. – Throughout 2018, Ace Hardware of Bethalto helped make miracles happen in the Greater St. Louis area for St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal GlennonChildren’s Hospital, member hospitals ofChildren’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis (CMN-STL).

AceHardware of Bethalto helped generate more than $34,727 for their local hospitals. Throughout the year, Ace Hardware of Bethaltoparticipated in Ace Bucket Day, yearlong roundup, an item of the month promotions, World Famous Chocolate candy sales, BBQs, etc.

With their customers, vendors and other community supports, Ace Hardware of Bethaltoraised over $24,727. The total raised byAce Hardware of Bethalto made it the number one single-store fundraiser for Ace nationwide.

DuracellBattery awarded Gary Johnson (Owner of Ace Hardware of Bethalto) an additional $10,000 for being the top single-store retailer. One hundred percent of funds remained local, benefitting CMN-STL member hospitals, St. Louis Children’s Hospital and SSM Health Cardinal Glennon.

“At Ace Hardware, we’re committed to being the helpful place and part of that is our commitment to giving back to the community we serve. We are locally owned and locally giving back,” said Gary Johnson, Owner of Ace Hardware in Bethalto, IL. “Ace Hardware employees and customers went above and beyond — raising more funds for programs and services insurance does not cover, vital equipment, and major hospital renovations — which helps create more miracles for sick children in our neighborhoods.”

Ace Hardware has already started fundraising for 2019. This year Ace Hardware will host Ace Bucket Day on August 2,3 and 4th. Customers can buy a bucket for $5 (proceeds benefitCMN-STL) and receive 20% off of items they fill their bucket with(*select items not eligiblef or discount). Stores will also continue Round-Up for Kids campaign where customers can round up their change to the nearest dollar. Ace Hardware has been a proud supporter of Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals since 1991. Thanks to the generosity of Ace customers, retailers, vendors, and team members, together Ace has raised more $214,568 for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals of Greater St. Louis in 2018.

