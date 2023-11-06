CLASS 3A

Colin Thomas was the top runner for the Tigers as Edwardsville placed 15th, its best showing at the state meet since 2008, with 422 points against

The team championship went to Downers Grove North, with 79 points, Plainfield North was second with 125 points, Plainfield South came in third with 134 points, LaGrange Lyons Township was fourth with 207 points and O'Fallon was fifth at 211 points.

The individual winner was Aden Bandukwala of Hinsdale Central, who had a time of 14:13.56, with Camyn Viger of Plainfield South second at 14:17.93, Ben Crane of Winnetka New Trier was third at 14:20.16, Dylan Ybarra of O'Fallon was fourth, coming in at 14:22.16 and rounding out the top five was Thomas Czerwinski of Plainfield North, who's time was 14:22.40.

Thomas led the Tigers with a time of 15:15,12, with Hugh Davis next at 15:17.30, Gavin Rodgers came in at 15:28.31, Jackson Amick's time was 15:37.22, Colin Luitjohan was home at 15:51.45, Ben Perulfi was clocked in 15:52.60 and Cooper Wittek had a time of 16:03.79.

To go along with Ybarra's fourth-place time, the Panthers had Zach Thoman in at 14:39.87, Eli Greenstreet was home at 14:50.49. Brayden Kloeppel was in at 15:17.97, Harrison Schroeder came in at 15:39.43, Jackson Gherardini was home at 15:53.60 and Robert Wocking was in at 16:29.78.

Landon Harris of Granite City ended his successful freshman season with a time of 15:44.98 as the only other area runner in the field.

