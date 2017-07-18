HIGHLAND - From Tuesday, July 25 through Sunday, July 30, the Madison County Fair will be in Highland, Illinois at the fairgrounds with all the typical activities synonymous with the words, "county fair."

The judging of everything from pies to pigs, canned goods to quilt and soybeans to corn will take place throughout the duration of the fair, Madison County Fair Association President Wayne Steiner said Monday afternoon. Steiner has been on the fair's board for six years, and this is the third fair over which he has presided. He described the Madison County Fair as "hands down the best fair in the State of Illinois."

Alongside those best-of blue ribbon contests will be several events ranging from Tuesday night's tractor pulls to Saturday night's little miss, junior miss and fair queen pageants. Steiner said not much is new at the fair this year, with the notable exception of ducks and geese being added as a class in the poultry judging contest alongside pigeons and chickens.

"We don't have anything particularly new," Steiner said. "We did add a class in our bird division, and we also have a tremendous rabbit show. People really like the rabbits, especially the children."

This year will also be the second year the fair will feature a cooling station from HSHS St. Joseph's hospital, which will provide relief from the heat, and also acts as a first aid station.

Steiner said Tuesday's tractor pulls will be followed Wednesday by the family favorite rodeo. Thursday will feature the first combine demolition derby, with the second taking place on Friday alongside the lawn mower demolition derby.

"Friday is our biggest attendance day," Steiner said. "Our pork producers will be there serving pork patties, and it is also the night of the 4-H auction and the combine and lawn mower demolition derby."

The Saturday night of the fair will also feature stock car races, which Steiner said occur every Saturday night in Highland.

