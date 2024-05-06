ALTON - Alton High School students attended the school’s first-ever career fair on Friday, April 29, 2024, and senior students Victoria and Fiery hope that the fair will help them find jobs as they prepare to take a gap year.

Fiery and Victoria are best friends who have “trauma bonded,” the girls said. They plan to move in together after graduation and work for a year before Victoria travels to Mississippi to attend college and Fiery joins the U.S. Military. In the meantime, they enjoyed speaking to the vendors at the fair and learning more about local career opportunities.

Both students really liked talking to Kienstra Illinois LLC, a concrete supplier that brought a concrete truck to the fair and allowed students to tour it. The girls said they might apply for jobs with that company.

“I really loved it,” Victoria said of the job fair. “I looked at the concrete mover, whatever that thing is called, but it looked so cool. He showed us how to clean it, and I thought that was so cool, honestly, the buttons and everything. We got to go inside of it and he showed me all the different buttons we can push that do certain things. Overall, I just think that I will actually apply for that job because it just looks really cool.”

Fiery agreed that the concrete truck was “awesome.” She also thought the fire department sounded “pretty cool,” though she will have to wait until she’s 21 to officially start as a firefighter. Victoria noted that a job with Carrollton Bank might help her as she prepares to study business at either Jackson State or Ole Miss.

Both students have worked hard to succeed during their high school years, and they said they’ve relied on each other and themselves to get through it. They encouraged underclassmen to utilize the counseling department and find a teacher or administrator they can trust to support them through high school.

“I definitely think it’s important to talk to counselors here at the school,” Fiery added. “I feel like I definitely didn’t know, but it's a really good support system here. There are a lot of counselors, guidance counselors. A lot of the teachers, they’re very helpful and they can really help you out.”

Victoria and Fiery said they are looking forward to graduation and they’re very proud of the work they’ve done at Alton High School.

