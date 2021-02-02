ALTON - Jessicka Slagle has organized a fundraiser for her best friend, Courtney Mathis, in Alton who lost everything in a fire early Monday morning.

The serious fire call came in at 3:59 a.m. Monday with the family inside in the 6500 block of Alpha Drive in Alton. Thankfully, the family was able to escape safely.

Law enforcement seeks the man, who was initially inside the home, who allegedly set the fire. He remained at large as of Monday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

"As of early Monday morning, Feb. 1, 2021, my best friend 'Happy' or as others know her Courtney Mathis and her children have been thru a lot," Slagle said in the GoFundMe description. "They lost everything they have in a house fire.

"She has 4 children and is fostering 3 more. They literally have nothing. They are all remote learners and have no electronics to do school on anymore either. She is in need of absolutely everything. Anything will help. Please share so that we can get the message spread.”

To contribute to the GoFundMe, click:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/5cv6v-housefire?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_lico+share-sheet

More like this: