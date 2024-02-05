Best Finish Ever: Edwardsville Cheerleaders Bring Home Second Place From IHSA State Meet
EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville's varsity cheerleaders recorded a zero deduction routine each day in the Large School IHSA Cheer Championships this weekend. The Tigers were second with a score of 95.90, just behind Chicago (Marist) with a 96.32.
Lockport Township was third with a 94.99, followed by Frankfort (Lincoln-Way West) 91.85, Huntley 91.68, New Lenox (Lincoln-Way Central) 89.60, Orland Park (Sandburg) 89.20, Schaumburg 88.06, Park Ridge (Maine South) 86.96 and Tinley Park (Andrew) 86.62.
The Tigers head cheer coach Anna Schuetzenhofer was ecstatic at the performance of her outstanding girls.
"The final day was their best performance ever and they had the whole arena cheering for them," the coach said. "They believed in themselves and their training and went out and made it happen.
"These girls and the coaches have worked tirelessly over the last two years for this moment."
The second-place finish was the highest finish ever for the Tigers. Last year the squad was sixth place at state.
"There is a long list of thank yous - the EHS ADs, administration and athletic trainers, EHS cheer program and families, Rick Brewer with Rics Photography, our choreographer and volunteer coaches."
The members of the Tigers team are as follows:
Maggie Bowser
Lauren Bub
Rylie Burns
Quinn David
Kate Davis
Tess Deweese
Hailey Gipson
Bella Hartman
Carley Hartman
Julianne Hendricks
Ellie Hughes
Mary Welsley James
Sanaa Johnson
Charli Jones
Karly Klette
Ashlinn Maguire
Madison McArtor
Maia Rowe
Layla Rydgig
Lexi Seymour
Claire Villalobos
Kayla Zacheis
Maddy Ziobro
The coaches are Schuetzenhofer, Zach Mittman, Marissa St. Peters and Erin Meyer.
Photos are by Rick Brewer of Rics Photography.
