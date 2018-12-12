ST. LOUIS – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Select Properties (BHHS), a provider of residential real estate services to the Greater St. Louis region, will be hosting a night of mouse races and fun on Sat., January 19, 2019.

The event will be held at the Maryland Heights Community Center. Doors will open at 6 p.m., and the races will start at 6:30 p.m. Participants are asked to bring snacks and drinks to share with their tables. Free beer will be provided, and there will also be a 50/50 drawing. Entry to the event is $25 per person. Attendees may register online at SelectGivesBack.com.

There will be seven race rounds in which attendees can place their bets on the mouse of their choice for a chance to win money and gift baskets.

Sponsorship of the event is still available. Organizations will have the opportunity to display signage and receive recognition for their contribution for $150. Local businesses are welcome to provide giveaway prizes to attendees.

All proceeds will benefit The Sunshine Kids, a non-profit organization dedicated to children with cancer.

Since 1982, The Sunshine Kids has provided positive group activities and personal support, free of charge, for young patients so that they may have fun and enjoy life without focusing on their cancer. BHHS Select Properties adopted this non-profit as its network-wide charity in 1991. So far, they have donated more than $83,000 in 2018 alone.

All are welcome to attend this fun event full of food and socializing, all for a great cause.

For more information, please call BHHS Select Properties at (314) 835-6000 or visit www.SelectGivesBack.com/mouse-race.

