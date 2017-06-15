EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today that Kathryn Cramer has joined their local real estate team of professionals. Cramer’s well-rounded experience includes buying, listing and selling real estate for over 20 years. Her extensive real estate knowledge is an asset to the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties team, which serves Madison and St. Clair counties.

Cramer works hard so that buyers, sellers and investors are comfortable with the selling and purchasing process. She has years of experience putting clients in touch with lenders who offer various financing options and programs to ensure they get the best rate and type of loan.

Cramer believes in making the entire real estate process effective and enjoyable, offering clients a free competitive market analysis and staging consultation, a virtual tour and top-notch open houses. She also places their home for sale on multimedia platforms that offer the best results.

Julie Lading, Vice President of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties, is thrilled Cramer has joined their growing team. “Kathy is very knowledgeable about the local real estate market, offering clients her utmost dedication and professionalism. The home buying and selling process can be daunting, but with a real estate professional like Kathy Cramer, it will end up being a smooth, enjoyable process from start to finish,” said Lading.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and O’Fallon/Fairview, Ill., their 50 local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-east and those relocating to the Metro-east area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://bhhseliteproperties.com/ or call 618-655-4100.

