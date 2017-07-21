EDWARDSVILLE - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties announced today Edwardsville’s top listing, sales agent and sales teams of the month. Listing Agent and Sales Agent of the Month was Carolyn Koester, and Sales Team of the Month was the Butler Marcus Team. Top Listing honors go to the Massey Team for June.

Each of the top agents this month work hard to provide outstanding service to their clients. The Massey Team, Mark and Diana Massey, have over 33 years of combined real estate experience. Both offer clients their strong understanding of real estate tools, marketing strategies, and knowledge of community amenities in the region to effectively match clients with their ideal neighborhood.

Betsy Butler and Karen Marcus of Butler Marcus Realty Group are an energetic duo whose main goal is a satisfied customer. Loving what they do, clients are repeatedly impressed by their knowledge of the local housing market and their enthusiasm for the many wonderful communities located in the Metro-East. Butler Marcus Realty Group works hard to find the perfect home and listens to client’s needs.

Carolyn Koester enjoys working with her customers, with a main goal of making the process of buying and/or selling a home enjoyable. She also understands how important it is to find her clients the perfect home in their desired location.

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Elite Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of BHH Affiliates, LLC. With two local offices in Edwardsville and Fairview Heights, Ill., their local real estate agents have the ability to meet the diverse service needs of clients in the Metro-East and those relocating to the Metro-East area. To start the process of buying or selling a home, go to https://BHHSeliteproperties.com or call 618-655-4100.

