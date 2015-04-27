Edwardsville’s Alyson Bergman will attend Transylvania University in Lexington, Ky., and play field hockey in the fall.

Bergman, an outside mid fielder, recently signed a letter of intent to attend the school.

“They are a Division III field hockey team,” Berman said. “Playing in college is definitely something I had in the back of my mind while I was playing in high school. It is something I really wanted to do.”

Bergman praised her parents Mark and Teresa Bergman for all their help in the recruiting process and following her through the years as a field hockey player.

Edwardsville field hockey coach Julia Tyler described Alyson's skills as "unbelievable."

“She was strong at the corners in every game and not afraid to take people on," Tyler said. "She has worked hard for everything and I see her having a lot of success in the future.”

