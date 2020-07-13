AURORA - Alton's Alexandra Bergin and Jerseyville's Maddelyn Spencer have been named to the Aurora University Dean's List for the spring 2020 semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time undergraduate students who have earned a 3.6 GPA or higher. Students recognized with high honors (*) have earned a perfect 4.0.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, CLASS YEAR, MAJOR(S)

Alton, IL

Alexandra Bergin*, Sophomore, Sport Management, Marketing, BS

Jerseyville, IL

Maddelynn Spencer, Senior, Criminal Justice

