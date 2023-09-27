GODFREY - The North Alton Godfrey Business Council is pleased to announce the hosting of the first of the Benjamin Godfrey Entrepreneurial Speakers Series on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023 at Lewis and Clark Community College in Godfrey, Illinois.

John Newby, a nationally known publisher and community consultant, is the featured speaker and will present in two sessions. The first will be a 11:30 a.m. luncheon at The Commons focusing on area businesses both small and large, themed "Building A Stronger and More Viable Community Thru Synergies."

The second session will be held in Hathaway Hall on the College campus at 3:00 p.m. and is directed to "Students and Teachers Only" with the theme "What Are You Going To Do With Your Life After Graduation?" Students and teachers from Alton, Bethalto, East Alton Wood River, Marquette and Roxana high schools along with Lewis & Clark, Principia and Southern Illinois University Colleges are invited to this gathering.

This event has evolved from the Business Council's completion of the Benjamin Godfrey Legacy Trail, a recognition of ten sites in Alton and Godfrey which were founded, funded and prospered under the leadership of Captain Godfrey (era: 1832-1865). Interestingly, eight of the ten are still viable, with the best known being Lewis & Clark College (originally Monticello Female Seminary) and the least known being the Godfrey Cemetery, the final resting place of Godfrey, his wife and some members of his family. The Cemetery was platted as part of the Town of Monticello, which is now the Village of Godfrey.

The Legacy Trail embodies the vision and entrepreneurship of Captain Godfrey and was dedicated to the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau as a tourism attraction and another part of the area's historic past. The Legacy's Trail founding committee believed it appropriate to perpetuate Godfrey's name in the form of the Speakers Series, which is to become a reality with the Nov. 7th event.

Advance luncheon ticket prices are $45 per adult and $25 per student and may be purchased at nagbc.com. This site will allow the printing of tickets purchased. Tickets purchased at the door will be $50 and $30. Reservations for students and teachers attending the afternoon session are being coordinated through the representative school. Questions may be directed to 618-779-9735.

The Business Council is delighted to avail the area with this opportunity by bringing together our business owners/professionals and our hopes for future business and community leaders, with an intended outcome of making the region more livable and a great place to do business.

