Dear friends and family,

I have some exciting news to share. I was just selected as one of 12 finalists in the nationwide Beneful® Dream Dog Park Contest that will award a $500,000 makeover to an existing dog park in our area!! I could really use your help to vote and to share with friends and family to

help get the word out!!

To enter the contest, I submitted an essay explaining how a makeover could benefit our community and enhance my daily adventures with my dog, Sydney. Out of about 850 entries, the 12 finalists were selected and required to create a video that also narrated our dream for the

ultimate dog park makeover. If I’m chosen as the Grand Prize Winner, my ideas would help serve as inspiration for a $500,000 renovation of an existing dog park in our area.

Here’s how you can help. My entry, along with the other finalist entries, is now posted on

http://www.beneful.com/Dream-Dog-Park/Finalists-2012/Susan-and-Sydney for public viewing and voting starting today October 10 through about November 7. You're allowed one vote per day, per email address, so every vote counts!

The public vote will be 20 percent of the final judging score to select the Grand Prize Winner. In addition to the on line voting, a Beneful Dream Team will judge the finalist videos to select the Grand Prize Winner. The Grand Prize Winner will be announced sometime in November. The Dream Team will then manage the transformation of a local dog park to create the Dream Dog Park that will be unveiled in spring 2013. In their previous two renovations, they added awesome features such as splash pads and agility equipment for the dogs and community to enjoy!

Thank you in advance for your support – your vote means the world to Sydney and me and this opportunity would be such a blessing for our entire community!

Best regards,

Susan & Sydney

