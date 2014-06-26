Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group will present Smokey Joe’s Café, a musical to benefit the Alton Youth Symphony. Smokey Joe's Café is Broadway's longest-running musical revue that highlights the best songs by the legendary song-writing duo, Leiber and Stoller. Included production numbers are "Neighborhood," "Fools Fall In Love," "Yakety Yak," "Charlie Brown," "Jailhouse Rock," "Hound Dog," "Love Potion #9" and "Stand By Me."

Actors and Artists of the Riverbend theater group was established in 2011 as a community group of professional and experienced teams that creates theater productions to benefit area nonprofits. Since the group was established, West Side Story and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers provided a monetary benefit to the 5 A’s Animal Shelter and the Riverbender.com Community Center.

The Alton Youth Symphony was established in 1969 and has grown to 90 members. Thanks to a supportive community, AYS is the only youth orchestra in the region that does not charge a membership fee. It was originally formed to further musical opportunities for students in grades 6-8 who play string and percussion. This summer, the Alton Youth Symphony will benefit from the proceeds of Smokey Joe’s Café to aid with AYS musical programming for the youth.

Article continues after sponsor message

Smokey Joe’s Café will be presented at The Nazarene Community Center (Roxana Theater), located at 400 N. Central Roxana. Three performances will be offered on Friday, July 25 and Saturday, July 26 at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, July 27 at 2 PM. Group reservations are now being taken, offering an $8 ticket for groups of 10 or more. Tickets may be purchased at the Alton Liberty Bank on Homer Adams Parkway or The Riverbender.com Community Center 200 W. 3rd St Alton or at the door prior to the performances.

For more information about the show, call (618) 581-6220; visit www.rnh.com for a complete show description. To learn more about Alton Youth Symphony, visit altonyouthsymphony.org.

###

More like this: