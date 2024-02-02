ALTON - Mark Taylor is known around the Riverbend as a kindhearted, giving person who goes above and beyond to help other people. Now, the community has a chance to help him.

From 5–11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, you can support Taylor at a benefit in his honor at the Alton Owl’s Club. Located at 227 Blair Avenue in Alton, the Owl’s Club will host the event to raise money for Taylor after a bad car accident in November. Attendees can enjoy unlimited draft beers, a 50/50 raffle, a silent auction and music by The Stubblefield Band and The Outlaw Opry. All proceeds go to Taylor.

“We want to be able to help him, of course, and we want people to show up for him,” said DeAnna Nasello, Taylor’s sister. “We want him to see how many people care, how many people love him, how many people are there supporting him through this incredibly long, terrible journey that he’s had.”

Taylor was in a car accident in November that broke his neck in three places. Nasello explained that he has been unable to work since then, as he spent a month in the hospital and another three weeks in a rehab facility. They hope the benefit will provide some extra financial support to Taylor while he recovers.

There is no cost to attend the benefit. Meal tickets can be purchased for $10 in advance or $15 at the door, and Nasello promises a delicious pulled pork sandwich and two sides with every ticket. For $20 in advance or $25 at the door, you can also purchase a wristband for unlimited draft beers.

Nasello said there are a few big ticket items in the auction, and there will be a live auction for these items later in the evening in addition to the silent auction throughout the night.

But while the idea behind the benefit is to help Taylor financially, Nasello points out that showing support is equally important. Taylor is a machine refrigeration technician who will often drop everything to help if a friend’s air conditioner gives out in the heat of summer. Nasello said this is just one example of the kind of person Taylor is, and it’s been wonderful to see so many people step forward to support him now in return.

“Mark is just a great guy,” she said. “He’s got a great sense of humor and he seriously would give anyone the shirt off his back. I know people say that all the time, but he is nonstop just helping people with whatever they need help with.”

Now, the benefit is a chance to help him. The event runs from 5–11 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, at the Alton Owl’s Club. It is kid-friendly and free to attend. For more information about the benefit, visit the official Facebook event page.

“When you go through a situation like this, it really shows you how amazing people are. Sometimes it’s easy to forget that,” Nasello added. “To see how many of his friends and family and even people in the community that we don’t even know coming together…it’s just been really amazing.”

