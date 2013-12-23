After 28 years of service to the community of Wood River Illinois, Benedict Mueller from “While U Watch” Shoe Repair will be closing the doors as of January 31st 2014. “While U Watch” Shoe Repair is currently located at 55 East Ferguson Avenue. Benedict and his late wife, Mary Ann, opened the business in May 1985 and were quite the team. Their business offered quality shoe repair, leather repair, and shoe supplies for the Wood River and Metro East Community.

Article continues after sponsor message

Mr. Mueller has been in the shoe repair business for the past 55 years after serving in the Armed Forces. In addition to running a shoe repair business, Mr. Mueller spent 38 years working for the Terminal Railroad. It is with mixed emotions that Mr. Mueller has resoled his last pair of shoes. “Shoe repair is a lost art,” Mr. Mueller stated. He will miss his other colleagues and all of his loyal customers in the Wood River business district.

The shoe repair shop is being purchased and will be relocated to the Alton Area. All repair items need to be picked up prior to January 31, 2014. He will host an open house on December 27, 2013 from 2 p.m. - 5 p.m.

More like this: