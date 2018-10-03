Ben Scamihorn chose as Prairie Farms Student-Athlete of the Week
EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
This week's honoree is SIUE men's cross country runner Ben Scamihorn. The senior from Marshall, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in biomedical science and has a grade point average of 3.63.
Scamihorn set a personal record time (25:09.21) in the 8K at the Lakefront Invitational, which ranks No. 23 all-time for the Cougars. At the SIUE John Flamer Invitational, he won the 8K with a time of 26:15.7. Scamihorn placed second (15:50.71) in the men's 5K at the Saluki Early Bird.
SIUE cross country will be back in action Oct. 12 at the Bradley Pink Invitational in Peoria, Illinois.
More like this: