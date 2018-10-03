EDWARDSVILLE – SIUE Athletics has joined with Prairie Farms Dairy, Inc., to take time each week to honor a Cougar student-athlete who excels both in competition and in the classroom.

Article continues after sponsor message

This week's honoree is SIUE men's cross country runner Ben Scamihorn. The senior from Marshall, Illinois, is pursuing a bachelor's degree in biomedical science and has a grade point average of 3.63.

Scamihorn set a personal record time (25:09.21) in the 8K at the Lakefront Invitational, which ranks No. 23 all-time for the Cougars. At the SIUE John Flamer Invitational, he won the 8K with a time of 26:15.7. Scamihorn placed second (15:50.71) in the men's 5K at the Saluki Early Bird.

SIUE cross country will be back in action Oct. 12 at the Bradley Pink Invitational in Peoria, Illinois.

More like this: