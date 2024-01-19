EAST ST. LOUIS – Recognizing the role small businesses play in the community, State Senator Christopher Belt is hosting a small business town hall Wednesday, Jan. 24 at Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Ed Campus.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and it’s important their voices are heard,” said Belt (D-Swansea). “By working together, we can explore solutions that will contribute to the continued success of these businesses.”

The town hall will be held Jan. 24 from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wyvetter H. Younge Higher Ed Campus, Building D in the multipurpose room, located at 601 James R. Thompson Blvd. in East St. Louis. The event is in partnership with Woodstock Institute, Small Business Majority, Community Organization and Family Issues, and United Congregations of the Metro East. There will be presentations, conversation regarding access to credit and consumer protections and time for questions. Refreshments will be provided.

For more information, contact Senator Belt’s office at 618-875-1212.

